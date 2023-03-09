sm derrick josi 2.jpg

Derrick Josi

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

When Derrick Josi talks, people listen — more than 900,000 of them.

Josi is a Tillamook farmer who seven years ago took to social media to tell the world about how his dairy farm operates. Almost every day he posts short videos about his cows and the unvarnished truth about what it’s like to be a farmer.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you