More than most, farmers and ranchers in Central Oregon know the importance of conserving water, and irrigation upgrades remain at the top of the list of agricultural incentives offered by Energy Trust of Oregon.
“This drought is of deep, serious concern for everyone and one of our main goals at the Central Oregon Agriculture Show is to provide the best information on the opportunities available to support ag producers in what they’re facing at this time,” Jessica Arnold, Energy Trust of Oregon Outreach Manager, said. “We process lots of irrigation rebates; for example, you can purchase a bunch of gaskets to replace your leaky ones and just send in a form for a rebate.”
Energy Trust offers incentives for irrigation system conversions and improvements such as variable frequency drives on pumps, upgrading sprinklers, nozzles, heads and parts or installing an entirely new system. Some improvements qualify as straight rebates while others are calculated as incentives, in which Energy Trust uses formulas to estimate the potential energy savings of a proposed project vs. the project cost.
“This way we can give money to people for a variety of different energy efficiency projects that can help shorten the payback period from, say, five years to two years,” Arnold said. “For instance, we were able to provide an incentive to a farmer to upgrade his seed cleaning equipment, which reduced the machine’s runtime to the degree that it was a substantial electricity savings.”
Energy Trust of Oregon is also looking forward to the ag show to spread the word about its collaboration with the Oregon Department of Energy in funding onsite energy assessments and audits for rural small businesses and agricultural producers.
ODOE's Rural & Agricultural Energy Audit Program is using its $100,000 USDA Energy Audit and Renewable Energy Development Assistance Grant to pay 75% of the cost of an energy assessment or audit, which can be $5,000-10,000.
While the program participant is responsible for the remaining 25%, those within one of Energy Trust’s utility territories can have that portion refunded by Energy Trust of Oregon. Energy Trust of Oregon serves the Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, Northwest Natural Gas, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista utility territories.
“These studies can include such things as an analysis on irrigation equipment, greenhouse set-ups, production facilities and generally any stationary equipment that uses electricity or fuel,” Arnold said. “Energy Trust incentives are limited to electricity and natural gas, but the Oregon Department of Energy assessment or audit can look at pretty much any type of non-mobile energy-using equipment on the farm and point out opportunities for efficiency.”
Federal, local and utility funding may be available to rural small businesses and agricultural producers for making energy improvements, and an energy assessment or audit is often a required step.
For example, an energy assessment or audit is required when applying to the USDA Rural Energy Assistance Program, which offers both grants and loan guarantees to rural small businesses and agricultural producers for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.