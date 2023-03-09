Energy Trust of Oregon

Claire Cushing of Vim Pacific meets with Jeff Gillies of Tiller Malt Co., Forest Grove, Ore., during a site visit. Looking to build a malting facility, Gillies was able to take advantage of energy saving recommendations from the ground up.

Energy Trust of Oregon is looking forward to the Central Oregon Ag Show to spread the word about its collaboration with the Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) to fund onsite energy assessments for rural small businesses and agricultural producers.

ODOE’s Oregon Rural & Agricultural Energy Audit Program is using its $100,000 USDA Energy Audit and Renewable Energy Development Assistance Grant to pay 75% of the cost, which can be from $5,000 to $20,000.

