Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum is sponsoring the Early Day Gas Engine and Antique Tractor Display at this year’s Central Oregon Ag Show.
It’s a great fit for a company that has been meeting the various energy needs of its residential and commercial customers for more than 60 years.
Ed Staub is a family business that started in Northern California in 1959 with the purchase of a Chevron bulk plant in Alturas, Calif. Since that time, Ed Staub & Sons has expanded to 19 locations across Oregon, California and Idaho.
Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum Services prides itself on being a “one-stop shop” for its residential and commercial customers, supplying every type of fuel for all situations. It carries propane, heating oil and all the fuel types along with lubricants and other items such as propane appliances.
Services include bulk delivery, packaged products, inventory management and oil analysis.
“As the company has grown through acquisition and growth opportunities, we have, for the most part, been able to stay within the rural communities,” Wendy deGroot, Ed Staub & Sons enterprise marketing director, said. “The company is very family-oriented, treats team members like family and builds very good relationships with customers.
And, she added, the company always gets involved in the communities where it does business.
Near and dear causes to the company include agriculture, veterans and education, she said.
“Providing opportunities for youth in the small towns we serve is one of our core competencies, and it is always great to partner with our local communities any way we can,” deGroot said.
With locations in rural communities, often in the middle of ag country, Staub & Sons has been able to partner with farmers, ranchers, and other ag-related groups, often supplying everything such operation require in the way of energy and related products.
“Agriculture is an important piece of our business, and we are able to serve our ag customers holistically with their fueling and lubricant needs,” deGroot said. “We try to be that value-added resource to our customers; we feel that if we’re doing our job right it should be seamless from their end.
“It’s pretty neat, because over time, as our drivers are out on their residential or commercial routes, they get to know their customers and are available when someone has a question as it relates to safety or things of that nature,” deGroot said. “We just want everybody to be safe and help give people that peace of mind — that’s what it’s all about.
“We want to identify where there’s a need and meet it; or find out what your business goals are and figure out how to help you get there,” deGroot said. “It’s a win-win.”
