From its humble beginnings in Albany, Ore., in 1963, Coastal Farm & Ranch has expanded to 21 locations in Oregon and Washington while maintaining that small-town feel.
Part of their success is making a priority of supporting the communities where they do business, whether through 4-H, FFA, local humane societies or other related causes or organizations.
Stretching from Mount Vernon, Wash., to Klamath Falls, Ore., Coastal Farm & Ranch has the West Coast covered for all things associated with the rural way of life by anticipating and meeting the needs of today’s farmer, rancher and a wide range of other customers.
The company is West Coast owned and operated, and in Central Oregon you can find Coastal Farm stores in Redmond and White City.
The atmosphere at a Coastal Farm Store changes with the seasons, moving from lawn, garden and grills into winter flannels, cozy socks and slippers and stoves.
Folks are often surprised by the vast selection of home heating stoves and outdoor grills. Stores feature fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts and gas logs across a range of fuel types, including wood, pellets, gas and electricity. It offers fireplaces and accessories from brands including Quadra-Fire, Heat & Glo, Heatilator, Harman, SimpliFire and Vermont Castings.
Coastal Farm & Ranch goes well beyond ag essentials such as cattle feed, panels and livestock managing equipment. Their apparel department features high-quality work clothing and shoes alongside the latest in Western fashion.
Central Oregon is an oasis for outdoor activities, and Coastal Farm has discovered that many people who live the rural lifestyle choose hunting, fishing or camping as ways to unplug and recharge from long days of work.
Coastal Farm prides itself on catering to such pastimes with a fully stocked sporting goods department to provide customers with the outdoor equipment they need to enjoy their leisure time to the fullest.
Coastal Farm provides low-cost veterinary care at several stores through Good Neighbor Vet, a mobile veterinary service in Oregon and Washington, where licensed veterinarians perform exams, pet microchipping and diagnostic testing and treatment for heartworm, feline HIV and leukemia.
The clinics run on a first-come, first-served basis, striving to see as many pets as possible in the allotted time frame. See the CoastalCountry.com website for mobile days and hours for each store.
In the last few years, Coastal Farm & Ranch has grown its online presence through its ecommerce website, CoastalCountry.com. Customers can shop Coastal “Your Way,” which incudes in-store, curbside and home delivery, a further way to serve those with busy lifestyles and an opportunity for Coastal Farm to extend its exceptional customer service across a wider range of clientele.
The website offers many resources to customers including the latest in ag news, a blog covering a wide range of topics, from preparing your herd for the winter to starting a home chicken flock to carving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
We look forward to seeing you at the Central Oregon Ag Show!
