Coastal Farm & Ranch added its 20th location last year in Corvallis, Ore., on the heels of a two-store expansion the year before.
“We’re just not slowing down,” Brand & Culture Coordinator Meg Walker said. “It was exciting to open stores in Monroe, Wash., and Salem, Ore., the year before.”
This year Coastal Farm and Ranch is a Major Sponsor of the brand-new Central Oregon Agricultural Show.
Coastal’s 20 locations include stores in Redmond, Roseburg, Klamath Falls and White City. Wherever they go, Coastal Farm and Ranch always looks for ways to be involved in the community, whether it be 4-H, FFA, local humane societies or other related causes or organizations.
“As a longtime sponsor of the Northwest Ag Show, we couldn’t be more excited to step into a sponsorship role at the Central Oregon Ag Show,” Walker said. “This is an excellent opportunity for agriculture in Central Oregon and we are excited to showcase a variety of products for farm and ranch life.”
The atmosphere at a Coastal Farm Store changes with the seasons, moving from lawn, garden and grills into winter flannels, cozy socks and slippers and stoves.
“People are surprised that we have such a fantastic stove department,” Walker said. “We have more than 20 working stoves of all types — wood, gas, pellet, electricity — which surprises some folks.
“A lot of people think ‘farm and ranch’ and assume we just sell cattle feed, panels and livestock managing equipment,” Walker said. “We’ve got everything from work clothes to Western fashion all the way to hunting and fishing supplies.
“We have everything that the people of Central Oregon need for ranch life and hard work, as well as all the things they need for outdoor recreation,” she said. “Central Oregon is an oasis for outdoor activities, and we are thrilled to have a fully stocked sporting goods department to supply our customers with the outdoor equipment they need.
“We have realized that many people who live the lifestyle we serve like to relax that way; hunting, fishing or camping is often what they do to unplug and recharge from their long days of work.”
In the last few years, Coastal Farm and Ranch has grown its online presence through its new e-commerce website, CoastalCountry.com. Customers can shop Coastal “Your Way,” which includes in-store, curbside and home delivery.
“We are adding new items to our website every day to truly allow our customers to shop in the way that serves them best,” Walker said. “We know life is busy and adding ‘Your Way’ allows us to continue to offer exceptional customer service to all of our customers.
“We’re just really excited to be a part of the ag show in general,” Walker said. “We are really looking forward to showing the Central Oregon attendees the wide variety Coastal has to offer.”