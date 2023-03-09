On any given day I watch Clint drive off on his 4-wheeler, at least two dogs in tow.
I’m Cassi Johnson, Clint’s wife, and while I love and work our dogs, the passion to train and share them is all his.
Clint loves taking his dogs to work with him on our family cattle ranch, helping run some 1,600 head of mother cows and 1,400 yearlings over large expanses of range ground, meadow and forest.
I see him handle projects alone that used to take a crew, such as moving large numbers of cattle through multiple pastures or gathering multiple paddocks into one when they escape.
The dogs also allow him to stop runaway cows that are moving through brush you can’t get through on a horse or ATV.
At times I take for granted how convenient it has become for me to be able to go out and move cows in the side-by-side with three kids and two dogs when no one else is around.
Clint’s dogs have become a staple in our lives we can no longer function without.
He has been training dogs for about 10 years now, constantly educating himself and honing his skills.
We start out our puppies by socializing them and teaching them some manners. Each dog is as unique as our own kids, so the next steps and progression of their training depends on the dog itself.
I watch him take puppies up to chase sheep and often pitch in to help him catch them when they’re having too much fun to stop.
Clint loves showing me the progress as he starts teaching them directions on sheep and eventually moves them into the meadow with our yearling cattle.
Watching a dog grow is like watching a child grow; you see the pride and excitement in their eyes as they learn and accomplish new things.
Clint began learning to train dogs so we could get some much-needed help on the ranch. I watched his interest become a passion as he began competing in dog trials.
This experience has made Clint a better dog trainer and spawned his new dream of producing the largest ranch dog trial in the nation.
Two years ago, we held the first Huckleberry Mountain Invitational Dog Trial at our home ranch in Eastern Oregon. It brought in 34 dogs, each paying a $500 entry fee. The competition was stiff and impressive to watch.
Last year, $6,000 was added to the pot with paid out money around $20,000, making it one of the highest paying standalone cow dog trials in the nation.
It has been fun to watch how this story has evolved into a business for Clint, Huckleberry Mountain Stock Dogs. He now raises and trains dogs to sell to other ranchers and competitors, privately and through attending public sales.
He finds much joy in helping other people learn to train and work with their dogs and never tires of seeing the amazing bond they develop and how beneficial the dogs become to their operations.
Giving demonstrations at this year’s Central Oregon Ag Show provides him the opportunity to show the working dogs’ capabilities.
