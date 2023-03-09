REDMOND, Ore. — The second annual Central Oregon Ag Show promises to be even bigger and better when the doors open for its two-day run March 24-25 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.
The show will offer more than 80 exhibitors demonstrating their wares and services and seminars and presentations on topics important to Central Oregon agriculture.
The hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Admission and parking are free.
Whether you’re a farmer or are just curious about agriculture, there will be something for you at this year’s show. Seminars will laser focus on how-to topics for today’s farmers and ranchers.
The show is also family-friendly, with the Deschutes County Farm Bureau’s Kid Zone designed especially for the youngsters and an antique tractor display with working examples of the “big iron” that cultivated the West.
Clint Johnson will also be back with his amazing cattle dog demonstrations. With a signal from Johnson, these four-legged “cowboy assistants” move cattle and keep them in line.
“We received a lot of positive feedback from both the community and exhibitors after last year’s show, and we think this year’s show will be even better,” said Joe Beach, producer of the show for the EO Media Group. He is also editor and publisher of the Capital Press agricultural newspaper and website.
“We have new and exciting exhibitors and sponsors,” he said. “There’ll be something for commercial farmers to homeowners with acreage and horse properties.”
The keynote speaker at this year’s show is Derrick Josi, a Tillamook County dairyman and social media phenomenon who has more than 900,000 followers. He has opened the gates of his farm via the internet, showing how a working dairy operates.
Josi has also earned a reputation for telling it like he sees it, taking on activists and commenting on agriculture-related topics and the state of the industry.
He will top the line-up of speakers, which also includes sessions on water rights, saving energy and a variety of other topics.
This year’s show is sponsored by:
• Title sponsor: Coastal Farm & Ranch stores.
• Major sponsor: Central Oregon Ranch Supply.
• Major Sponsor: Thompson Pump and Irrigation.
• Major Sponsor: Ed Staub and Sons Petroleum.
• Seminar Sponsor: Energy Trust of Oregon.
• Seminar Sponsor: Pacific Power.
• Seminar Sponsor: BBG Real Estate Services.
• Bag Sponsor: Midstate Power Products.
This year’s partners are Oregon Aglink, Oregon FFA, CO Daily and KSJJ 102.9.
