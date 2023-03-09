GP COAS2.jpg

Vendors display their wares at the Central Oregon Ag Show, which returns March 24-25 to the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.

REDMOND, Ore. — The second annual Central Oregon Ag Show promises to be even bigger and better when the doors open for its two-day run March 24-25 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

The show will offer more than 80 exhibitors demonstrating their wares and services and seminars and presentations on topics important to Central Oregon agriculture.

