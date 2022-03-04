REDMOND, Ore. — The inaugural edition of the Central Oregon Agricultural Show promises something for everyone.
Whether you farm or ranch for a living, have a small acreage, keep a few chickens your backyard or are just curious about agriculture, this new breed of ag show caters to each member of the family. Admission is free.
The all-important displays of the latest tractors and implements will be on hand, plus exhibitors offering an array of services for commercial farmers and those who have smaller acreages, horses and other livestock.
“It offers a fusion between a focus on commercial producers and on those folks with rural acreages — with a chance for urban residents to see what is going on in ag,” said Joe Beach, editor and publisher of the Capital Press agricultural newspaper and website, which is producing the show for the EO Media Group in conjunction with the Bend Bulletin.
On the agenda are events ranging from a fundraising breakfast to a working dog demonstration, seminars on the weather and small-scale farming and food vendors — and even a rodeo Saturday night.
“This is not your grandpa’s ag show,” said Anne Long of the Capital Press and another of the show’s organizers.
The show will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond, Ore. It closes at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The title sponsor of the Central Oregon Ag Show is Harvest Capital Company, a longtime supporter of Oregon agriculture.
“A whole host of other sponsors have also come on board,” Beach said.
The Major Sponsors of the show are Coastal Farm & Ranch stores and Thompson Pump & Irrigation.
Other sponsors are:
• Stage sponsor: T-Mobile.
• Bag sponsor: Midstate Power.
• Early Day Tractor Display Host: Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum.
• Saturday sponsor: Wilbur Ellis.
• Sunday sponsor: KBE (Klamath Basin Equipment).
• Kid Zone sponsor: Deschutes County Farm Bureau.
• Seminar host: WSR Insurance.
Included in the mix of activities is the Buckaroo Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday while supplies last. It is sponsored by McDonald’s and will benefit Perfect Balance, a nonprofit that helps tell ag’s story to the public.
Also on hand will be a Kid Zone especially designed for the Central Oregon Ag Show by Dawn Alexander, a former Ag Teacher of the Year.
Early Day Gas Engines and Antique Tractors will be on display, sponsored by Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum.
At 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, Clint Johnson will put his working dogs through the paces, showing how they handle cattle.
A special feature of the ag show is the High Desert Stampede, which takes place in the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Rodeo tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3rVszmA.
“Folks are invited to come early Saturday and enjoy the ag show and stay to watch the action at the rodeo,” Beach said.
Representatives of other agricultural groups — from Oregon FFA to Oregon Aglink — will be there spread the word and answer questions about farming and ranching.