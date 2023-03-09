Sydni Nicolici of BBG Real Estate Services

Sydni Nicolici of BBG Real Estate Services visits a client’s vineyard in Dundee, Ore. Nicolici is BBG’s director of agricultural valuation for the West Coast.

The country’s leading independent valuation and assessment services firm, BBG Real Estate Services has built an expansive customer base and a deep understanding of diverse property types across major U.S. markets.

Though she’s been an appraiser for 10 years, Sydni Nicolici found her niche in agricultural appraising about five years ago and now serves as BBG’s director of agricultural valuation for the West Coast.

