The Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, Redmond, Ore.
South Sister Building
Middle Sister Building
North Sister Building
MIDDLE SISTER BUILDING
Advanced Land Management: Booth 1310
Ag Spray Inc.: 1402
AgroEcopower: 1306
Agoro Carbon Alliance: 1407
AgWest Farm Credit: 1115
Auction Sales Co.: 1204
Augie Ag Sales: 1403
Basin Fertilizer & Chemical Co. LLC: 1404
BBG Real Estate Services: 1214
Bend Commercial Tire Co.: 1201
Central Oregon Veterans Ranch: 1007
Coastal Farm & Ranch: 1001
DG Enterprises: 1305
Division of Financial Regulation: 1209
Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum: 1009
Embroidery Wholesale: 1411
Energy Trust of Oregon: 1304
Garford, USA: 1406
Gifted & Co.: 1408
Harvest Capital Co.: 1405
International Stock Food: 1208
Irrigation King: 1301
Johnson Roof Coatings: 1004
Leaf Filter North LLC: 1005
National Solar: 1314
Northwest Passage 2 Health: 1002
Oregon Land Maintenance & Reclamation: 1203
OSU Extension Service-Coos County: 1114
Pacific Building Systems: 1112
Pacific Power: 1213
Pacific Risk Management: 1010
Renewal by Andersen: 1312
Silver Sage Farms: 1113
Slatercom Lighting Solutions: 1207
Slatercom Wireless: 1206
Smucker Manufacturing: 1003
State Farm Insurance-Blake Ettestad: 1401
Supply Solutions LLC: 1302
Waddell Electric Motor Service: 1205
Watertec Irrigation: 1202
Western Poly Pipe: 1315
SOUTH SISTER BUILDING
Backyard Media KSJJ 102.9: Outdoors
Brim Tractor: 701
Central Oregon Forklift & Equipment: Outdoors F&G
Central Oregon Ranch Supply: 604
Deschutes County Farm Bureau: 903
Graybeal Group: 905
Mattress World NW: 802
NW Ag Equipment: 704
Purelight Power: 803
NORTH SISTER BUILDING
A&I Distributors: 105
Bar None Auction: 117
Bird Control Group: 109
Equipment NW: 303
Hiline Homes: 119
Holt Ag Solutions: 202
Loftness Manufacturing: 113
Midstate Power Products: 201
Motorcycle Warehouse: 118
Pape Machinery: 301 & Outdoors I
Thompson Pump & Irrigation: 402 & Outdoors H
Trailer World of Oregon: 106 & 107
