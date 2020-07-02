A high school Supervised Agricultural Experience project in the summer of 2015 has serendipitously and unexpectedly turned into a successful niche business for Saydee Longhurst, a sophomore at Utah State University.
A graduate of Shelley High School in Eastern Idaho and the 2018-2019 Idaho FFA state president, Longhurst grows straight alfalfa and a grass/alfalfa blend hay on her father’s farm near Idaho Falls.
Using a device manufactured in Canada called a Bale Baron, she takes 18 two-twine, 60- to 70-pound bales and packages them in one large bundle. The bundle fits into the back of pickup truck and makes loading and stacking hay easy.
“People really like the size,” she said. “They can move the small bales around easier than a three-by-four bale. My business motto is, ‘Put the ease back into feeding.’”
Customers in a 150-mile radius buy her hay for their horses, goats and sheep. She also harvests small bales of barley and wheat straw.
“People come from as far as Twin Falls to the south and Ashton to the north,” she said. “I have a sheep owner who buys 60 bundles.”
Last year, she sold about 300 bundles and projects a similar yield this year from two cuttings of hay.
Longhurst started the business as her SAE project because she and her father, Steven, were brainstorming about ways to feed their horses easier instead of using 3-by-4 bales.
“He was always getting calls for small bales to feed horses, so we thought there might be a niche market for small bales in our area,” said Longhurst, who bought a small baler to start the project. “We both must have dirt in our DNA because we love farming.”
When demand became steady for the bales, Longhurst turned the project into a business and named it Cleo’s Cuttings, a nod to her great grandmother, Cleo.
“It happens to be my middle name, too,” she said. “I like having that connection to her and think about her when I’m working on the farm or at school.”
She learned to use QuickBooks to track expenses and income and paid employees, sometimes her brother, Logan, to help with loading and other tasks during the season.
An agricultural education major at Utah State University, Longhurst makes the two-hour drive home in the fall on weekends to load hay for clients. She sells out every year.
“Social media really has paid off for selling it,” she said.
Longhurst said she never takes for granted the gratification of harvest.
“After dealing with unpredictable weather and a really long harvest, there’s no better feeling than knowing you gave it everything you had,” Longhurst said. “You have a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction with all the hard work and getting the job done. Farming full-time and teaching the future generation about agriculture is all I want to do after college.”