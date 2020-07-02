Although a 76-year-old grandmother, Sarah Jane Smith has no intention of retiring from Canyon Cattle Feeders, a feedlot she runs with her daughter and granddaughter in southwestern Idaho.
“Retirement has never interested me,” said Smith, who grew up near Walla Walla, Wash. “Raising livestock is what I’ve done all my life. My dad was a horse trader, and my brother was a cattle trader.”
Since buying the 5,000-head feedlot near Melba in 1999, Smith has embraced trends in the beef industry. Recognizing ranchers want to provide consumers with grass-fed, hormone-free beef, she completed requirements to have the feedlot certified for raising cattle according to the natural protocol of Global Animal Partnership, a nonprofit animal welfare organization.
The feedlot encompasses 145 acres, while pastures cover 200 acres for weaned calves, cow-calf pairs and bulls.
Their largest clients are Boise-based Agri Beef Co., known for its premium marbled Wagyu/Black Angus meat, and Roaring Springs Ranch in Burns, Ore., where Red Angus is the flagship breed.
Smith’s commitment to raising high-quality beef has made her a familiar face to Albertsons meat department shoppers, who see her on a poster. She was photographed riding her horse watching over cattle at the feedlot for a campaign to promote the Agri Beef’s Double R Ranch Beef, sold exclusively at Albertsons.
“Our clients like us for our track record on freshly weaned calves,” said Smith’s daughter, Margaret Reeves, 55. “The cattle here eat a ration that will produce the desired gains at a competitive cost.”
Reeves joined her mother in 2014 after retiring from teaching math for 26 years to students from kindergartners to high school seniors.
“She needed some help,” Reeves said.
Reeves’ daughter Janey, 24, officially joined the business last year after graduating from the University of Idaho. She earned an undergraduate degree in agricultural business with a marketing minor and a master’s degree in adult organizational learning and leadership.
“They’re two peas in a pod,” Reeves said of her mother and Janey. “They’re both ambitious and have an attitude of ‘get the job done.’ Work and feeding livestock comes first — even before feeding themselves. Plus they both have a sense of humor, which you need in this industry.”
After she graduated, Janey said, “The next logical step for me was returning to work in the family business and hopefully one day becoming the manager. It’s my dream to continue the successful business my grandmother has built. I’d like to use my education to take us to new heights.”
The three women juggle doing all the jobs at the feedlot — driving the feed truck, riding pens, leading the processing team, doing DNA testing, administering vaccines, running the office and irrigating pastures.
Smith’s horsemanship expertise is indispensable to the business.
“My grandmother has raised and trained most of the horses we use in our operation and the ones we ride in rodeos,” said Janey, who competes in breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and goat tying.
Smith, her brother and another partner bought the feedlot in 1999 after the owner died. A year later, she became the sole proprietor when her brother and their other business partner invested in other businesses.
“We bought it because we’d known the family for years and used to ship our cattle here in the 1970s,” Smith said. “It has the advantage of being 25 miles from CS Packers for less stress on harvest day.
“The feedlot has been a good investment for our family,” Smith said. “We have help from grandsons, too, when we need it. We’re glad to be self-sufficient here and raise quality livestock.”