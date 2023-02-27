A new report from the National Potato Council says that the potato sector contributed $100.9 billion to the U.S. economy in 2021.
"The number came as a little bit of a surprise," said Jared Balcom, past council president and a Pasco, Wash., potato farmer. "We knew we were significant, but it came in higher what we had anticipated, which is a good thing. We're super happy that it came out that way."
The numbers will be "incredibly important" as the council speaks to lawmakers, said CEO Kam Quarles. The council advocates for potato farmers in Washington, D.C.
The total relates to data from 2021, the most comprehensive data available to the economists. The recent opening of access for fresh potatoes to Mexico is not reflected in the report, Quarles said. The industry is also working to increase fresh potato access to Japan by an additional 10% annually.
"We think these numbers are going to grow," he said. "We think the opportunities in the international marketplace are very, very strong."
Michigan State University economists conducted the study. Previous reports were conducted at the state level, but it's the most "rigorous" study at the national and international level for the council, Quarles said.
Direct economic activity from growing, processing, wholesaling and retailing potatoes and potato products represented $37.2 billion.
The remaining $63.7 billion comes from indirect activity from affected industries, and "expenditures from household consumption that can be traced back to activity generated by the potato sector," according to the report.
Farm production represented $10.8 billion. Processing and wholesale represented $40.2 billion. Retail represented $8.9 billion. Food service represented nearly $41 billion.
Total employment generated by the potato sector is estimated to be more than 714,000 domestic jobs, of which approximately 405,000 are directly employed along the potato supply chain and more than 309,000 are employed in related industries or other businesses.
The jobs represent $34.1 billion in wages and salaries per year, and contribute $53.5 billion to the annual gross domestic product for the U.S.
About 0.4% of the entire U.S. domestic workforce is supported by the domestic potato industry supply chain, the council report states.
About 20% of potatoes grown in the U.S. are exported, either fresh or processed, representing $1.8 billion in sales.
Total volume of fresh potatoes making up 2021 exports was just under 3.4 million metric tons. Frozen processed potato shipments was the most common form, followed by fresh, dehydrated, chips and seed, respectively.
"This report should convince policy makers of the importance of retaining trade pacts and expanding opportunities for potato exports in new marketplaces," Balcom said. "This means that not only is trade good for potato growers, it's good for those who support jobs and economic activity throughout the entire nation."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com