As Oregon farms navigate the pandemic’s impact, many are keeping a close eye on overhead costs to maintain financial stability. And one of the best ways to control operating costs is to reduce energy waste.
Through December 31, 2020, Energy Trust of Oregon is offering limited-time bonus incentives to help agricultural businesses save money and reduce energy use
On top of the current base incentive that may cover up to 70% of project costs, the bonus increases incentive rates and adds 30% to the maximum incentive. Customers that take advantage of this opportunity may receive enough in cash incentives to cover 100% of their project costs. Not only do businesses see an immediate return on their investment, they reap the long-term benefit of ongoing annual energy cost savings.
• Industrial and Agricultural Bonus. Energy-saving projects eligible for the bonus range from high speed doors and refrigeration controllers to greenhouse boiler and envelope upgrades to cannabis indoor grow operations. The incentive form must be signed and projects completed by December 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.energytrust.org/SICalculatedBonus.
• Irrigation Bonus. Eligible projects include upgrades from less efficient irrigation systems to linear, center pivot or drip systems, adding a new variable frequency drive to an irrigation pump, or downsizing an existing irrigation pump to a smaller pump. Projects can be completed after, but an incentive offer must be signed before December 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.energytrust.org/SICalculatedBonusIrrigation.
For more information on eligible measures and incentives for agricultural businesses, visit www.energytrust.org/industry-agriculture-bonuses or call 503.928.3154.