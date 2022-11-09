sm capitol congress 10.jpg

U.S. Capitol

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

The outcome of many tight federal and state races remained unknown at press time, as officials count mail-in ballots and tally results.

Republicans are favored to win a majority in the U.S. House. The race for U.S. Senate is on a knife’s edge. Many Oregon races were still too close to call.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you