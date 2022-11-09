The outcome of many tight federal and state races remained unknown at press time, as officials count mail-in ballots and tally results.
Republicans are favored to win a majority in the U.S. House. The race for U.S. Senate is on a knife’s edge. Many Oregon races were still too close to call.
Any major reshuffling could change power dynamics and policies related to agriculture.
Governors’ races
Governors’ races took place across 36 states.
Gov. Gavin Newsom won re-election in California.
Idaho voters re-elected Gov. Brad Little.
In Oregon, at the time of writing, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, held a hair-thin lead over former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, a Republican. Former state senator Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated, lagged behind significantly.
Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan newsletter with a high rate of accuracy in predicting election results, rates the race as “leans Democratic.”
If Kotek wins, the state will remain under Democratic leadership.
If Drazan wins, she will be the first Republican to win an Oregon gubernatorial race since 1982.
Analysts say a Republican governor could shift the’s state bureaucracy. Drazan has promised she would appoint new agency leaders and reign in excessive rulemaking.
Critics of Gov. Kate Brown say agencies under her administration have over-regulated businesses.
“I have never seen agencies with so much agency,” said critic Lauren Smith, director of government affairs at Oregon Farm Bureau.
Smith said if Drazan wins, it would also force state legislators to craft bipartisan bills to avoid Drazan’s veto.
Can’t legislators overturn a veto? Yes – with a two-thirds vote in both houses. However, analysts predict Democrats will not hold their supermajority, making a two-thirds voting bloc improbable.
State legislatures
Republicans are favored to flip some key seats in the Oregon Legislature, potentially giving Democrats a simple majority rather than a supermajority.
Narrowing the power gap between the parties, said Smith of OFB, would give legislators representing rural districts a larger voice.
Democrats are expected to keep their significant edge in California’s Legislature. Republicans are poised to increase their supermajority in Idaho. Democrats appear to be leading key Washington state Legislature races.
U.S. Congress
Control of Congress is up for grabs, hinging on close races.
Nonpartisan analysts predict the GOP will win the House majority, though by a slimmer margin than many in the party had hoped.
The Senate, split 50-50 with Democrats in control, is a tossup as Capital Press goes to print.
If the election creates a divided government — with one or more chambers in Republican hands to counterbalance a Democratic White House — analysts say it would force lawmakers to write more bipartisan bills.
“Bipartisanship has not been in abundant supply these days,” said Tanner Beymer, senior director of government affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
If Republicans control both chambers, experts predict they may use the appropriations process to defund enforcement of controversial policies, such as the Packers and Stockyards Act.
Ag committees
Committees are chaired by members of the majority party.
If the House flips from blue to red, House Ag Committee chair David Scott, D-Georgia, will lose his role to ranking member G.T. Thompson, R-Pennsylvania.
Beymer of the cattlemen’s association expects Thompson will “hit the ground running” on crafting the farm bill.
If Republicans take the Senate, current Senate Ag Committee chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, is expected to pass her gavel to ranking member John Boozman, R-Arkansas.
Intraparty politics
Beymer said that along with interparty politics, he will also be eyeing intraparty politics.
Historically, within the Republican party, members of the Freedom Caucus, the furthest-right bloc, have opposed significant spending increases on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, part of the farm bill.
In the past, this opposition has slowed the bill’s passage.
Beymer said who gets elected within the Republican Party could impact farm bill outcomes.
