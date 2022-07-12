The cold, wet spring has delayed the Pacific Northwest wheat harvest, industry leaders say.
"We are 10 days to three weeks behind, depending on the farmer," said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission. "Normally, we would have already started at this time."
The delay increases the risk of rain, hail or thunderstorms, but Chumrau said wheat quality and production can be just as good as a normal season.
USDA's Natural Agricultural Statistics Service rates 64% of the Idaho winter wheat crop, 70% of the Washington winter wheat crop and 75% of the Oregon winter wheat crop as good to excellent, and 66% of the Oregon spring wheat crop, 68% of the Idaho spring wheat crop and 98% of the Washington spring wheat crop as good to excellent.
A few farmers have started, but overall harvest is two weeks delayed in Oregon, said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.
"The impact is mostly beneficial, given the fact that we did have that additional precipitation in that key time frame," Hoey said. "We'll expect to see that bump in yield, especially over what we saw in 2021."
The region's wheat harvest was reduced about 32% last year due to drought.
Harvest start in Washington is delayed about a week and a half or so, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
"Washington is in much better shape than last year for sure," Squires said. "Topsoil is now about 73% adequate to surplus, mostly adequate, and subsoil moisture is 82% adequate to surplus, mostly adequate."
The increased moisture means some weed and disease pressure, the leaders say, citing stripe rust and some freeze damage.
"I think a lot of farmers still feel they would like a little bit more" moisture, Chumrau said. "The crops are looking good, so we can't complain too much."
Wheat prices have declined from a $12 per bushel peak in mid-May. Soft white wheat ranged from $9.30 per bushel to $9.75 per bushel on the Portland market.
"Nine dollars looks a lot lower after the more recent highs, but historically, we need to be very happy with $9 wheat as something that helps us cover the cost of production, even though we have had elevated input costs," Chumrau said.
Prices are up from $8.07 per bushel at the same time last year, Squires noted.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com