COVID-19 infections and deaths are surging. Vaccines are hopeful but months or more away from successful impact. If you are genuinely interested in balancing health and economy, I suggest the very minimum you could do is promote the wearing of masks and doing social distancing in the Capital Press.
And when vaccines are available, promote getting vaccinated. It is a matter of accepted science, respect for fellow human beings, saving lives and patriotism. It is not political.
The economy follows health and being comfortable that we are not going to get sick going to work, school or a restaurant/bar.
Please do it for your readers and so your readers live to renew their subscriptions.
Mel Stout
Bend, Ore.