My name is David Nelson, living in Pendleton, having served as the state senator from District 29 from 1996 through 2012. Your articles are excellent in describing the rural Oregon condition.
My interest lies in the greater use of Columbia River water for the economic well-being of not only Eastern Oregon but the entire state. The following facts support a reasonable expansion of its utility, recognizing that any proposal for more use of the resource is contentious.
1. The Columbia discharges 200 million acre-feet of water at its confluence with the Pacific Ocean after having 8% of its volume used by Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Montana. Washington and Idaho use the bulk of that amount, as Oregon and Montana consume less than one-half of one percent of the water. 200 million acre-feet of water could cover the entire State of Oregon with three feet of water, as there are approximately 66 million acres in Oregon.
2. The Willamette River’s volume is larger than that of the Colorado River and combined with the other rivers in Oregon (the Sandy, the Hood, the Deschutes, the John Day, the Umatilla, the Walla Walla, the Grand Ronde, the Imnaha, the Owyhee, and several more) produces 13% of the flow of the Columbia. Combine that amount with the Snake River and these lower watersheds contribute 30% of the total flow of the Columbia. Yet Oregon uses only one-half of one percent.
3. Eastern Oregon irrigators using circle pivots and technology can grow high-value crops using 2-3 acre-feet of water. A study by Bob Hale of Hale Farms in Hermiston showed the increase of the value of farm products by over $1 billion by increasing the use of Columbia River water by Oregon.
4. California could outstrip its ability to feed the nation.
5. Eastern Oregon could become the breadbasket, replacing California’s dominance.
6. Governor Inslee and Senator Murray of Washington State requested a study of dam removal on the Snake River. They have concluded the cost of $31 billion and the replacement of services and the economy make removal unfeasible.
7. A pilot project with the work of J.R. Cook and the Northeast Oregon Water Association would create jobs and tax revenue.
8. The Columbia has multiple uses, as described by the Corps of Engineers. Subtraction of 1% of the waters would leave 91% for flood control, fish and wildlife, transportation, electricity, municipal use, and recreation.
9. Oregon should share the bounties of the Columbia as Idaho and Washington are doing.
Thank you for your consideration of this idea.
David Nelson
Pendleton, Ore.
