Common sense isn't so common these days. I read all of the opinions on dam removal and the great cost it would impose on the taxpayer. 

Now consider the talk about climate change, mega-droughts and dooms day all of the time.

Seems to me we should be building more dams and water storage to capture and save all the water we can during good snowpack years. 

I think the real endangered species in this country is a man trying to make a living. 

Randy Burns

Vale, Ore.

