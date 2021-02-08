Your Opinion section’s analysis of climate change (Feb. 5) attempts to use the same old diatribe minimizing the effects of the U.S. reducing their discharges of greenhouse gas emissions.
Yes, China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, and yes we need all countries to contribute to a reduction in these gasses. You go on to list a number of proposed climate policy changes by the Biden administration, and then state “fair enough, as long as the U.S. economy in general and agriculture in particular aren’t sacrificed.”
The U.S. remains the world’s second biggest emitter and the number one historical emitter of carbon. The average American’s carbon footprint is twice that of a Chinese or EU citizen and eight times that of an Indian (https://www.climatechangenews.com/2020/10/06/us-emissions-four-years-president-trump/).
On top of that we also export a significant amount of our carbon emissions through our trade imbalances and through our purchases of Chinese goods. Exports to the United States, Hong Kong and Japan were responsible for the largest share of Chinese foreign-linked CO2 emissions. Household consumer goods accounted for roughly half of the carbon footprint linked to Chinese exports to the United States (https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020/05/07/New-map-highlights-Chinas-export-driven-CO2-emissions/8951588859789/).
Therefore, we have and continue to contribute a significant share of the problem that threatens our heirs and everyone on the planet. If the U.S. doesn’t take some of the lead, responsibility, and actions to reduce carbon emissions, rest assured the rest of the world will not.
More than a hundred countries have joined the alliance aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. We can’t ignore this or we ignore the sacrifices’ our children will have to make in the future.
Gary Wade
Cherry Orchardist
The Dalles, Ore.