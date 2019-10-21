I was part of a dairy food processor business for many years, and agree with your Oct. 18 headline, “Milk Prices Need Clarity, Consistency.” This in reference to the confusing and complicated workings of the Federal Milk Marketing Order.
Try as we might, we really never understood how to work with it in order to establish prices for our products. It was as frustrating to our customers who had to deal with fluctuating monthly prices. I once heard: “There are only two people in the country who understand how the federal order works, and they’re lying.”
Paul Arbuthnot
Lake Oswego, Ore.