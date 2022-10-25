We are all getting pretty tired of Ron Wyden’s endless, shrill, socialistic political outbursts, although they are a good argument for term limits. You’d think that after more than 40 years in politics, he’d be thinking of retiring, instead of railing on about how everyone else is responsible for the terrible state of the union.

Elect him again and he’ll take action against all these forest fires. But why didn’t he do something before this? He’s certainly had the time!

