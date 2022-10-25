We are all getting pretty tired of Ron Wyden’s endless, shrill, socialistic political outbursts, although they are a good argument for term limits. You’d think that after more than 40 years in politics, he’d be thinking of retiring, instead of railing on about how everyone else is responsible for the terrible state of the union.
Elect him again and he’ll take action against all these forest fires. But why didn’t he do something before this? He’s certainly had the time!
He says Big Oil is responsible for high gas prices, choosing to ignore the current administration’s savage cutbacks to American fossil fuels. (Those nasty “Big Oil” owners are the stockholders, largely common citizens. Exxon, for example, has over 4 billion shares outstanding, held by millions of Americans.)
Ron’s rantings about abortion are particularly inexcusable; how did Ron Wyden become better, smarter, or more important than the Supreme Court? He supports the reality of teenage school girls being able to have multiple abortions, (even through third trimester) without informing the girl’s parents, and paid for by taxpayers, many who oppose such actions? (And do you think unborn babies cannot feel pain, Ron?)
Unfortunately, Wyden owns the 3rd District (Portland) and the chance of his losing the election is slim to nil. Calm down, Ron. Take a couple of deep breaths. There will be a tomorrow, no matter how much you hate the Supreme Court.
Cliff Heck
Mt. Vernon, Ore.
