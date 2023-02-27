In light of the recent lawsuit by Center for Biological Diversity and its demands for a funding guarantee for canal piping by the farmers and ranchers, is it really the farmers and ranchers who should be guaranteeing the piping?

The water being saved is for the benefit of the state and federal governments, Deschutes and Crooked river habitat and the federal government's endangered spotted frog, so that makes the piping project to save the water for these beneficial uses a state and federal government funding responsibility, doesn’t it?

