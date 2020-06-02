I was dismayed to read the recent editorial by this newspaper on the coronavirus. The anti-science approach by this organization, that purports to support and understand agriculture, was incomprehensible.
Imagine if a farmer applied a pesticide or fungicide and then at harvest time lamented doing so because there was no insect or disease outbreak. Or if at the time of a bountiful harvest they said, “Maybe I shouldn’t have applied any fertilizer.”
Farmers take measures to prevent poor outcomes, and that is exactly what our politicians and public health officials had to do in an unprecedented time of a new pandemic disease. Not just a poor harvest but death was the outcome of making the wrong decision. Now as states and countries open up we will be able to see the “experiment” run in different places to see what gives the best outcome for containing COVID with the least disruption.
But for now, I am glad for prudent farmers, who apply just the right amount of chemicals, and for prudent government officials who did what they could to keep us safe in uncharted times. Now we must all do our part with masks and physical distancing so we don’t have to take more drastic measures again.
Leanne Hogie
Retired USDA
Agricultural Attache
Hood River, Ore.