We are the target. Who would believe, in the USA, the land of "private property rights," that an out-of-state corporation can "take" your land, just to make a profit!

If you believe in private property, you should show up at public meeting this Wednesday (the 16th, 6 p.m. at the Gilbert Building at EOU). Tell the agency that is supposed to protect us that they need to "do their job." As of now, they are signing off on this scam!

