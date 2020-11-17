You need three things for a fire: oxygen, a spark and fuel.
Fuel is not mentioned in Mojtaba Sedgh's op-ed column. That is the only one that man can have an impact on.
When I was growing up in Oregon in the '60s and '70s Oregon forests were managed. Sections were clear cut to produce revenue for the state, to make fire breaks, to build fire access roads, to clear unwanted brush and to replant sections with fir trees.
Forty years ago environmentalists started suing to stop forest management. This allowed the fuel load to build unchecked. With proper management these huge fires can be more manageable.
Larry Pederson
Carson City, Nev.