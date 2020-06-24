There is much controversy, pro and con, over the trail proposed along a railroad right-of-way in Yamhill County, Ore. Much is not considered.
Farmers will have problems because of spraying crops and litter. Fences, signs and gates have not deterred people who have dumped mattresses, appliances etc. Nor did these measures deter motorcyclists from making a trail of their own in a stand of young trees, many of which were destroyed.
But according to the county commissioners, the deterrents will be effective.
And is the cost of this project even considered?
During this COVID-19 shutdown another consideration comes up. All officials are complaining of budget shortfalls. Monitoring for distance between travelers and wearing masks will only add to the cost.
Wouldn't it be more prudent to consider the trail at a more affordable time?
There was a time when no more money was spent than was received. We've given officials the power to pass rules and laws, but not to overlegislate or overspend.
This trail will be another tax burden.
Just some different views to consider.
Mrs. Mary Ann Novak
Yamhill, Ore.