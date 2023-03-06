I take umbrage on several points with your editorial on wild cows and horses.

For starters, both cattle and horses were brought to the New World by Columbus’ 17 ships in his second voyage in 1493. They landed on the Island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. Both horses and cows were moved to the mainland in the early 1500s. The semi-feral cows went through 80 to possibly 200 generations of natural selection moving northward to become the Texas Longhorn when they arrived in Texas at the end of the 17th century. The Angus and Herefords you pictured contain about 85% Longhorn genes, according to the National Academy of Science.

