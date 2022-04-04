Pam Lewison castigated Gov. Jay Inslee for being “…out of touch… with the farmers and ranchers of [Washington]…” stating that Washington’s overtime pay requirements for farmworkers “… will force employers to reduce [the hourly rate] to minimum wage and limit hours worked.…” I couldn’t help but wonder when Pam last set foot on a farm.
In January 2021, Firestone Pacific Foods implemented overtime pay for our small farm crew that cultivate our blueberry and blackberry crops. The financial impact of this decision was onerous, exacerbated by the heat dome’s adverse effect on crop yields. However, we were in no position to reduce hours or hourly pay. In fact, we raised hourly rates, increased hours as well as benefits to our farmworkers. Even with these changes, we were unable to hire additional seasonal farm workers last summer. We’re not alone.
The dearth of farmworkers, widely reported by the Capital Press, is crippling agriculture throughout the Pacific Northwest. Rather than condemn politicians who are trying to give farmworkers livable wages, I challenge farm lobbyists and my fellow industry participants to focus time and energy on the root cause of our collective challenge: labor supply.
We need to come up with short term and long term solutions to expand the supply of farmworkers. A blueberry grower in Lynden, Wash., suggested to me that the United States should emulate Canada’s guest worker program. Whether or not this is a credible option is besides the point. I give him credit for focusing on solving the problem versus scoring political points.
Let’s work together to be the change we want to see in agriculture.
Josh Hinerfeld
CEO
Firestone Pacific Foods
Vancouver, Wash.
