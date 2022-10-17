Is not the intent of Oregon’s Right to Farm laws and the land use system to protect existing, established farms from encroaching development? Why should we side with a newcomer corporation that benefits from a simple “agriculture” classification over multi-generational farm families?
The farmers, ranchers and loggers who are now fighting the mega poultry farms proposed in Linn and Marion counties are trying to protect their farms, ranches and communities.
These operations are unlike anything that our state has seen before. For example, the proposed operation Evergreen Ranch that is looking to be sited in my community would produce 4.5 million chickens a year in 16 mega warehouses located on land that is zoned Farm/Forest. By comparison, this is 187.5% greater than the largest, current poultry farm in the state.
The impact of these operations on our farms, schools, and rural communities is arguably far more detrimental than urban encroachment and is the exact kind of negative impact that our land use and right to farm laws should be protective against.
The Capital Press editorial writes that under our current law regulators can issue permits to prevent impact to water quality. It does not appear that this has been successfully regulated given what has happened in Morrow County. Current regulations and guidelines do not appear to be sufficient to keep ground water safe or our government agencies do not appear to have the staff or the intent to enforce these regulations and guidelines.
Also, a hydrological study has shown there is a short supply of water in our area. While we are a farming community, we cannot support all types of agriculture because of the hydrological and geographical limitations of the area. We have valid concerns that a poultry farm of this size will deplete our water supply.
The article also writes that the state “lacks authority…over air emissions.” Poultry farms emit ammonia gas, which is not just an irritating smell. A peer-reviewed study by Brian J. Schwartz of Johns Hopkins University and a Scientific Literature Review by the Oregon Health Authority states that “additional research is needed to either confirm key results or more fully characterize the range of potential health effects to neighbors of high-density poultry farming.”
Evergreen Ranch is the largest proposed high-density poultry farm and it is located .5 a mile from a rural public school and rural community center. It is surrounded by timber, grass, grain, dairy, organic vegetable, Christmas tree, cattle farms. This is a farming community that will be harmed by the interpretation of laws that were passed to protect them. Will our right to farm laws protect our farm communities or will our lawmakers and state agencies allow large out-of-state corporations to destroy Oregon 4th- and 5th-generation farm and ranching communities?
Linda Duman
Administrator
Lourdes Public
Charter School
Scio, Ore.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.