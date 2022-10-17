Is not the intent of Oregon’s Right to Farm laws and the land use system to protect existing, established farms from encroaching development? Why should we side with a newcomer corporation that benefits from a simple “agriculture” classification over multi-generational farm families? 

The farmers, ranchers and loggers who are now fighting the mega poultry farms proposed in Linn and Marion counties are trying to protect their farms, ranches and communities.

