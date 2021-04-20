The landscape of northeast Oregon has changed significantly over the past century and a half. Myself and my family have born witness to much of it. From the railroad to the state highway, hydroelectric dams and their distribution infrastructure to mechanization and computers. Change is ever present.
As a sixth generation farmer/rancher I often lament of the world today and how best to move forward. I look at where we have been and what direction, as a productive contributing member of society, I should go and teach my children to head. We live in uncertain times, from climate change and economic crashes to the pandemic and riots. Certainty seems fleeting.
We, however, are still tasked with guiding change in the attempt to maximize holistic benefit. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is proposing a change of gargantuan proportion in the lower reaches of the Snake River watershed. This proposal is unique to my knowledge in that it attempts to encompass and mitigate all aspects of change in relation to the breaching of the lower snake river dams. From ecological and environmental to industry, agriculture, energy and recreation. This plan covers all of the bases.
Farmers, ranchers and the tribes have made considerable progress improving ecological conditions for salmon and their habitat in Wallowa County. But the success of these measures is dependent on improving conditions in the Snake River, which requires action at the federal level. With change comes opportunity, and Simpson’s plan creates opportunities for farmers, fish and the economy, here in Wallowa County and beyond.
Woody Wolfe
Wallowa, Ore.