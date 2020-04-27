It's sad to see all of these postings on social media of the waste I see happening. Every day we see dairy farmers having to dump milk because the co-ops will not take the milk because they have no market for it.
Whenever we sell a animal at the auction we all have deductions taken from the proceeds.
Why is this not being used now? In the 1970s and early 1980s USDA had cheese, butter and powdered milk giveaways. With the amount of people out of work and the amount of homeless on the streets, this is when producers should demand the co-ops re-up this program. If this is not a perfect time to start this back up I would like to know why.
This could also be done with all ag products that are perishable.
Donovan Volk
Clatskanie, Ore.