Recently, I traveled to the famous Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania observing the prices of milk in stores. I wanted to see how the gallons of whole milk were moving. I am very concerned because the price of milk set by the Federal Milk Marketing Order is dropping dramatically.

Reports from Federal Order No. 1 are showing a reduction in fluid milk sales. Our favorite store is still Bill’s Market in Daleville, Pa. The day I stopped at Bill’s Market there were 27 rows of whole milk on display.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you