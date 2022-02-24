Oregon’s Coalition of Agricultural Organizations oppose HB 4002A and the proposed -7 amendment being offered in the Joint Committee on Farmworker Overtime.
Oregon’s Coalition members remain committed to working on a solution on agricultural overtime that maintains the viability of family farms and ranches while protecting farmworker health. However, legislative leadership is unwilling to consider the needs of Oregon’s agriculture operations, 96% of which are family-owned.
Labor proponents’ continual denial of our offers for a workable compromise is particularly frustrating. They have ignored all requests for a more flexible threshold during peak harvest and planting times — a component all but two states in the country have included in their agricultural wage and hour laws.
“We have discussed these issues in good faith with the intent to find a workable solution for Oregon agriculture — one that supports everyone who depends on farm income. The coalition is hugely disappointed with proponents’ unwillingness to engage in any policy considerations outside of their original proposal,” said Dave Dillon, executive vice president of the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation.
With no indication of interest in finding a pragmatic legislative solution to preserve farm jobs during the harvest and planting window or for those caring for livestock, Oregon’s agriculture organizations would instead work through the Bureau of Labor and Industries regulatory process. Through that process, there is hope that family-owned farms can continue to make the case that Oregon needs a solution as diverse as its agricultural sector rather than face the closure of so many local Oregon farms and ranches.
Lesley Tamura, a 4th generation pear grower in Hood River County, told the committee that farmers continued to engage in the political process because they knew what was at stake. “We never left the negotiating table, and we are here today to tell you that if you do not want to move forward with a meaningful compromise, then vote no on this bill and let us take our chances outside of the legislature and find a table where folks are willing to find an Oregon solution that protects workers and supports farmers.”
We urge the legislature to set aside HB 4002A and let the Bureau of Labor and Industries take up the regulatory work.
Oregon Farm Bureau
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association
Oregon Association of Nurseries
Farwest Agribusiness Association
Oregon Sheep Growers Association
Oregon Seed Council
Oregon Wine Council
Oregon Dairy Farmers Association
Association of Oregon Hazelnut Industries
Oregonians for Food and Shelter
Oregon Wheat Growers League
Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers