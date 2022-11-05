I've subscribed to your newspaper for just a few months but will probably do so until I die. It reminds me of my childhood many years ago and how my grandfather would read the prices of lambs, pork bellies and the like from the Enterprise Courier from Oregon City.

It is a real newspaper that is the only place I've found that tells us what we need to know about our most critical industries in the Northwest.

