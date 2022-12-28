Throughout history, there have been two political parties: one for the people, and one for the aristocracy. At times, the party for the people has been snuffed out. This is one of those times.

The Democrat/RINO party and the Republican/Trump party are both for the billionaire class. If in doubt of this fact, one needs only to look at government spending, which consists of an enormous transfer of wealth from the working people to the billionaires. If further proof is required, government’s violations of the Bill of Rights illuminate how all three branches of government are against the people.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you