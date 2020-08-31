Your posted news (Capital Press, Aug. 28) noted on this subject line is cause again for my comments, in particular to the photo of “red fladry” shown accompanying the article. What is most troubling, that continues to be repeated year after year, is the use of the color “red” as a visual notification deterrent; yet what is known as a scientific proven fact, is that red is a color that is not detectable to wolves, and just might be totally invisible to wolves in darkness, as red will disappear with our vision in darkness, the primary hunting time for wolves.
The motion (movement) of “fladry” is what compels detection; but if the fladry line is not DC-electrified, wolves like all animals, will shortly learn it is harmless and continue to trespass. DC electrified training, responsibly installed and maintained, will instill a fear to not trespass a visually trained recognizable barrier from great distances, especially in darkness.
I’ve posted a link to my research with an affordable suggestion at www.fenceflagwolftraining.com that is visually detectable to wolves and certainly more of a cost advantage to install and maintain. Should you or others have any question of concern, I’d be happy to respond.
Best Regards & Health,
Donald J. Kaleta INV/SPS
Mom & Pop Products Co.
Rome, Ohio