Thank you for publishing the Q&A with Oregon’s three candidates for governor.
If I was Tina Kotek, I’d be feeling pretty good about my chances of being the next governor of Oregon. Not only does she enjoy a significant advantage in registered Democrat voters over registered Republican voters statewide, the other two candidates are sure to split the conservative vote.
How does Oregon always manage to dredge up a "spoiler" to defeat a reasonably good Republican candidate to ensure the election of a really lousy Democrat candidate?
Remember the 1990 election of Barbara Roberts as governor over Dave Frohnmayer? Although Mr. Frohnmayer was no conservative, he was a reasonably good Republican candidate. The spoiler that year was Al Mobley. Mr. Mobley received 144,000 mostly conservative votes, which was plenty to hand Mrs. Roberts a 64,000 vote win over Mr. Frohnmayer.
David Brownlow got 92,565 votes as a Constitution party candidate in 2008 to help Jeff Merkley beat Gordon Smith by 59,233 for the U.S. Senate. It's hard to envision a Republican ever holding that seat again. Mr. Smith’s own party sold him out on that one.
And who can forget little Ross Perot? In Oregon, his third party presidential candidacy captured about 354,000 mostly conservative votes and helped Bill Clinton defeat George H. W. Bush by a mere 146,000 votes in 1992. Nationally, Mr. Bush lost to Mr. Clinton by less than 6 million votes. Mr. Perot received about 20 million mostly conservative votes. And look what the hell that got us!
I guess Messrs. Frohnmayer, Smith and Bush just weren’t Republican enough. You’d think we’d learn wouldn’t you?
George Wilber
Burns, Ore.
