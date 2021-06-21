Since I still believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness of the U.S. Constitution I support the people's right in Eastern Oregon to join the state of Idaho.
Their elected officials need to step up to the plate and join in their effort to support them and make their wishes become a reality.
It should be a no-brainer for members of Congress to approve. After all, they swore to uphold that portion of the Constitution when they took their oath of office — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Allan Purcell
Leadore, Idaho