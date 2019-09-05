About wheat exports and the dismissive comments by President Trump: Perhaps now his followers should do some research on candidate Trump, who has declared bankruptcy six times, before the next election.
He uses the White House to further his financial interests, surrounded by his family, who do likewise. His salacious lies dominate all his tweets.
According to many psychiatrists, Trump is a narcissistic sociopath.
I am a retired farmer in my ninth decade of life and know a "con man" when I see one.
Ruth M. Versteeg
Monmouth, Ore.