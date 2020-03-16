It is despicable that the coronavirus outbreak is being weaponized and politicalized against President Trump. Trump responded quickly to stop people from China and other countries from coming into the U.S. The corona outbreak began at Wuhan, China. Trump loves America and is not a globalist. He is hated by China, Democrats, globalists, most mainstream media, never Trumpers and Establishment Deep State people.
The virus is not a mass killer, but is much like influenza, which also kills people with respiratory and weak immune system problems. The average age of death is 80. Corona does not seriously affect children and young people.
On the other hand, Influenza kills on the average 30,000 people per year or 2,500 per month. It does seriously affect children.
Corona is being used to cause unrealistic fear and panic with the assistance of the mainstream media. Also, they are trying to destroy the U.S economy.
Why are so many people supporting Socialist Bernie Sanders and other Democrat candidates? It is because our education system including Common Core teaches socialist propaganda. The false philosophies of Dewey, Marx, Darwin, Freud and Keynes are largely taught in schools.
Socialism destroys a country by distributing and controlling our wealth and stealing private property and killing those opposed. Castro, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and Mao have killed millions after the people were disarmed.
Daily, we see Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals,” being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Hillary Clinton wrote her thesis on Alinsky. Obama quoted him. Alinsky's main rules are: polarization to divide people; demonization of those opposed to the socialists agenda and; deception by fake news and lies. The end justifies the means!
We must stop teaching socialism to our students and return to our Judeo/Christian, Constitutional Republic heritage to preserve individual liberty and freedom.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Filer, Idaho