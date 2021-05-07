Who is the Cancel Culture? Whoever those elites are, they are forcing their agendas, values, ideas and beliefs on the basic fabric of American culture. They are attacking history, language, statues, founding fathers, the anthem, the flag, books, mascots, Title IX, law and order, right and wrong, male and female gender roles, cartoon characters, toys and on and on with no end in their sights.
One of the latest cancels is breast milk. OK, cow's milk, goat milk, camel milk, whale milk — it all comes from mammary glands on mammals. So what should human milk be called now? Man's milk? — Ouch!
Don't think so. We as agriculturists already have experienced these powerful cancellation attacks over accepted sustainable environmental and agricultural practices from people who have no clue and have never "done it."
These cancelers must have flunked Biology 101 let alone have real world experiences or common sense. All these cancellations have commonalities — everything old as well as history is bad, intolerance of diverse values, lack of respect for others, lack of common sense and "distractions" from real American social issues of problems.
No matter the history — good, bad or ugly — it can't be changed. Don't try to spin it, rewrite it or cancel it. History is history, deal with it then learn and grow from it. Canceling just means man falls back into the same old pitfalls and mistakes of humans. Oops, that's history.
Cancel Culture seems to be the current "in thing." The current cool, fashionable fad, the vogue. If given their way, they will rewrite everything. All must think like them! "Group think" like sheep — no thinking for yourself. Sink holes, quick sand, undertows, whirlpools take us down — not good paths to be in or follow. That's where America is headed. The so-called "know-it-all" elites of the Cancel Cutlure will soon cancel even themselves out.
Common sense and life-wise people must speak up and speak out, otherwise the Cancel Culture will continue to cancel American culture — the values, truths, traditions, freedoms and beliefs that built America. Soon, if not already, they will even cancel God, like the Nazis and the Soviet Union. Where are they today? Oh, that's history again. Most Cancel Culturists have never opened the Bible Book of Proverbs — the Wisdom Book. I dare the "elites" to study Proverbs.
America's agriculturists, wake up! Now is not the time to be silent. Rise up, speak up, speak out to "cancel" the Cancel Culture. If not, they will destroy America's history, wealth, standard of living and destiny. After all, we're all Amer-ICANS because "free" Americans CAN!
Bob Beckner
Gervais, Ore.