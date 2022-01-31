Regarding Friday’s Capital Press article, "Inslee’s mandatory buffer bill failing to move." Once again, where is balanced journalism? Jay Gordan is not a credible source. Jay Gordon is a public relations specialist who massages the truth whenever and wherever to increase profits for the dairy industry.
During his testimony to the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Gordan never acknowledged the very real threat of salmon extinction. Instead, he placed the survival of his 100 year old family farm on equal footing with survival of fish runs that have fed people for tens of thousands of years.
Responsible journalism requires digging for information. Spreading one-sided narratives for a special interest group does not qualify.
But ... opportunity knocks: Here is a map that shows how salmon spawning grounds have been eliminated by dams in the Columbia River Basin.
And here is a suggestion. Show this map to Jay Gordan. Ask if the WA Dairy Federation will support building fish passage to spawning grounds beyond the dams. The Dairy Federation can demonstrate good intentions by doing this and the Capital Press can garner the respect and praise of millions by contributing to salmon survival.
Jean Mendoza
Friends of Toppenish Creek
White Swan, Wash.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.