People are manipulated through fear.
• Fear of Saddam Hussein.
• Fear of terrorism.
• Fear of climate change.
• Fear of the corona virus.
The politicians and the media, with the help of academia and other recipients of money from the government, fan the flames of fear. People react to this fear by doing what the so-called “experts” tell them to do:
• Destroy Iraq, bombing them into the Stone Age and killing hundreds of thousands of people.
• Hang humanity on a “Cross of Iron” by spending trillions of dollars on the military-industrial complex.
• Support alternative energy production that actually harms the environment without providing one kilowatt of baseload electrical generation.
• Surrender the Creator’s precious gift of individual rights.
The beauty of the American system is that it uses the principle of individual rights to counter the evil in this world. The more individual rights are respected, the more justice prevails. Deny people their rights and injustice flourishes.
The solutions of the so-called “experts” always involve violations of individual rights. For example, the "experts" state that Canadian gray wolves are needed in America. The result of their flawed opinion is that the rancher's right to protect his herd has been stolen. What was once a right now requires permission from government.
Recently, our rights to work, to associate, to attend church, to be in control of our health care decisions, and even our right to hold an honest election have all been stolen from us. This theft has occurred because fear was invoked, followed by “experts” telling us that these violations of our rights are necessary.
It is complete manipulation. The people are once again conned. The result is a loss of individual rights along with a corresponding increase in injustice.
Beware of manipulation. Despise the fear mongers. Remove the hollowness of the words “the Home of the Brave.”
Roger Whitten
Deer Park, Eastern Washington