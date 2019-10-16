In his recent book, "On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey," Paul Theroux writes on Mexico and the U.S., but accuses Americans — and their president — of not knowing Mexico.
He accuses us of stereotyping Mexico, when we say it is corrupt and dangerous, but then proves us right with his own horrific descriptions, story after story of why Mexicans flee their own country.
He criticizes President Donald Trump, but, without apologies, recites facts from Mexicans and Americans which prove the negatives true. No one is more critical of Mexico than Mexicans themselves.
Northwestern farmers, ranchers and businessmen know Mexico and Mexicans well, beyond any stereotypes. The “ignorant” American farmer — ignore the jeans and overalls — is well-informed.
We have lived and worked with Mexicans for generations. A friend grew up working with Mexicans on his family orchards near Lake Chelan, Wash., is harvesting with them today, lived with them in Mexico, and married and had children with a Mexican wife.
Another friend, from our Canby, Ore., morning coffee table, helps run a $4 million annual budget four orphanages/schools in Mexico.
Still another was a missionary to Mexico. I am a fluent Spanish-speaking attorney, serving Mexicans for decades, hearing their stories.
We know Mexicans from work, church, school, community. We know the good and the bad: the hard-working dependable friend, and the ones in Oregon prisons.
Like the Romans and the British, Americans collectively know the world better than anyone. We have been there: in the military, as missionaries, as tourists, as businessmen, as students, as teachers and aid workers. We study Spanish in our schools, or take vacations to learn Spanish in Puebla or San Miguel.
Oregonians on vacation go to Mexico. Our ancestors are from many countries, and we visit and study. One million Americans live in Mexico, 40 million a year visit as tourists, and millions visit to do business.
Mexico depends upon the U.S. for employment, oil, trade, tourism, remittances ($40 billion/year), and the place of refuge when things go wrong in Mexico. We are deeply bound together, by NAFTA/USMCA and, sadly, by the drug trade — they could not sell, if we did not buy. Some 40 million Hispanics live in the U.S.
It is wrong and a stereotype to say that Americans are ignorant of Mexico. We are keenly aware of its history, culture and color, and of its corruption and crime, its poverty and inequality. Mexico is part of our daily work and politics, from our need for workers, to sanctuary cities, to crime by illegal aliens, to problems at the border.
Theroux wants to be known as a traveler rather than a tourist. However, his bias and brief shallow knowledge distinguish him from those who study a country for a lifetime and love and know it well.
Theroux books are worth reading, but with care, because of the author’s deep biases and ignorance. He despises mere tourists, as opposed to “travelers” like himself, but seems blind to the many who live in and deeply love and know the country. This book shares his virtues and defects, his curiosity and his hypocrisy. His “real” Mexicans are romanticized rural people, the better the more separated from the modern world.
He drove the border from Tijuana to Brownsville/Matamoros, drove to Mexico City, to Oaxaca/Chiapas, the poorest states with the most Indians/Indigenous. He met with Marxist Sub-Commandante Marcos and lectured Zapatistas in Chiapas, taught writers in Mexico City, and took a Spanish class (he speaks Spanish, but not well) to meet locals.
There is a Left-bias in the people Theroux met, chose to write about, or thinks “real.” His “real” Mexico is found outside the urban areas, whence his resort to Oaxaca and Chiapas. He does not allow most Mexicans — the 90% — to be “real.” The real Mexico is urban and mestizo, 32 states in a huge country, with great diversity, the Many Mexicos of which Lesley Byrd Simpson wrote.
Theroux’s slice of Mexico misses most of Mexico. He also encountered the deep and regular corruption of Mexico, when forced to pay bribes to police, but does not explore or convey that corruption well.
Theroux does not well describe the real Mexico, the world’s 12th in GDP, the rich farmland of the Bajio (much like Oregon), the hundreds of factories, the million Americans who live in Mexico, the $40 billion/year in remittances, the millions who do business.
The Northwest farmer knows the real Mexico, because he meets it daily.