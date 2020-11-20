"Freedom from Want, 2020." Happy Thanksgiving Nov 20, 2020 Nov 20, 2020 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News item: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says only six people are allowed at Thanksgiving dinner. Norman Rockwell/Randy Wrighthouse/Capital Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News "Freedom from Want, 2020." Happy Thanksgiving Wool and sheep price report National feeder and stocker cattle report Selected Western livestock auctions Western U.S. milk and cream report California shell egg prices Browse Today's events Submit