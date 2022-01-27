The Environmental Protection Agency’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Advisory Committee last week submitted a list of recommendations to administrator Michael Regan on the intended revision of the definition of “Waters of the United States.”
They are full of so much common sense that we don’t see how they can possibly be adopted by an agency of the federal government.
At issue is which bodies of water can be regulated by the federal government under the Clean Water Act. The act gives the feds jurisdiction over navigable waters of the United States. Conflicting Supreme Court interpretations over the act’s meaning and intent rendered the precedents unworkable, and new rules were necessary to make jurisdiction clear.
In 2015 the Obama administration extended regulation to isolated bodies of water having a “significant nexus” with navigable waters of the United States. The rule left it to the bureaucrats to determine that nexus, and that made farmers and ranchers nervous.
President Trump suspended the rule. The Biden administration re-established the pre-Obama definition of WOTUS as it consults a broad “array of stakeholders” to rewrite the rules.
The committee submitted four recommendations:
• Adhere to Clean Water Act and relevant Supreme Court precedent in cases that reinforce Congress-placed limits on the scope of federal jurisdiction under the act by using the term “navigable.”
Any definition of WOTUS should be limited to traditional navigable waters and territorial seas. Jurisdiction over non-navigable tributaries should be limited to tributaries containing clearly discernible physical features, as well as consistent flow into traditionally navigable waters.
• Define WOTUS using clear terms that are easy to interpret and apply. The most important aspect of any definition of WOTUS is it must be easily interpreted by farmers, ranchers and leaders of rural communities and interpreted with clear lines of jurisdiction. It is necessary that a new WOTUS rule avoid vague terminology that both landowners and regulators cannot apply without engaging in burdensome analyses.
• Define jurisdictional features with an eye toward allowing farmers, ranchers and rural communities the necessary flexibility to implement innovative environmentally beneficial projects that do not adversely impact the function or water quality of WOTUS.
• Retain exclusions that are critical to farmers, ranchers and rural communities and recognized regional differences. The most important exclusions are prior-converted cropland, groundwater, farm ditches, road ditches, canals, ponds, playas, stock ponds, prairie potholes and other isolated features.
In addition, storm water detention, tail water recovery or other environmentally beneficial practices should not be considered WOTUS. Wastewater, reclaimed water or recycled water systems should not be considered WOTUS.
A clear and consistent definition of WOTUS, in plain language, that any farmer or rancher could understand would keep farmers out of trouble.
But, that’s not the kind of language favored by the regulators. They prefer vague rules that allow them to easily expand their authority and find violations.
We hope these recommendations are included in the final rule.