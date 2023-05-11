Overhead view of golden deep fried French fries food in full frame closeup.

Othello, Wash., produces 1.5 billion pounds of french fries a year.

 123rf

Consider, if you will, the french fry. It is no more than a slice of potato that is fried and served with ketchup — or, for our neighbors to the north in Canada, gravy.

Yet the french fry is a perfect example of how well the free market system works. In places like Othello, Wash., 1.5 billion pounds of french fries are produced every year. That’s the weight of seven aircraft carriers and represents 15% of the french fry production in North America.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you