We have several problems with the Biden administration’s plan to rewrite the Waters of the United States rule.
The most important: the regulatory cycle the folks in Washington, D.C., have created.
These days, many regulations are temporary. A change of administration opens the door to rewrite them in significant ways.
To us, this means the underlying laws are so poorly written that anyone can do nearly anything in the regulations putting them into effect.
The Clean Water Act and its progeny, WOTUS, are the poster children of bad legislation.
Under the Clean Water Act, the federal government is supposed to protect the “waters of the United States.” The question: What does that mean?
Congress did not clearly define which waters should be protected under the Clean Water Act. Federal courts have disagreed over how to interpret the law, and two previous administrations have taken a crack at writing rules to carry it out.
Now the Biden administration is taking another shot at it.
Good luck.
The problem is the Clean Water Act is so full of ill-defined terms that lawyers, regulators and judges can’t agree on what they mean. Instead of Congress defining the terms, unelected bureaucrats do it to fit the current administration’s whims.
For example, after the U.S. Supreme Court punted on the meaning of WOTUS, the Obama administration included another fuzzy term in its regulations — “significant nexus.” Those wiggle words gave regulators the ability to claim nearly any ponds, puddles, ditches or other bodies of water were in some way connected to a stream, river or lake and qualified as waters of the U.S.
Any nexus would be determined by bureaucrats. That was bad enough, but the rules also failed to provide a means of appealing a determination to the federal government.
That set off even more lawsuits.
The Trump administration tossed out the Obama regulations and wrote its own, redefining WOTUS.
Now the cycle continues. The Biden administration will presumably toss out the Trump rules and write new ones.
No one can predict when the cycle will end.
WOTUS demonstrates to us the poor quality of work we are getting out of Congress. They issue laws that are little more than concepts — “We like clean water” — and leave it to bureaucrats to fill in the blanks.
The Food Safety Modernization Act is another example. Congress boldly legislated that “We want to stop food poisoning” and left the details to bureaucrats, who took more than a decade to come up with hundreds of pages of rules, some of which had nothing to do with food safety.
For example, we all remember one version that required distillers grains — the leftovers from brewing beer — to be treated like food instead of as livestock feed. Luckily, then-Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., intervened before the regulations were finalized.
But this is what happens, and it’s why the federal government remains on a treadmill cycling through politically inspired regulations meant to implement poorly written laws.
At the very least, Congress should review new regulations to make sure they follow the intent of the law. Some state legislatures do that with regulations, and Congress should, too.
It would do much to end the cycle of regulations Congress now promotes.